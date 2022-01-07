Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $81.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

