Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $179.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.73 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

