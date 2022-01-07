Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $200.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

