Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 30 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.63.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $407.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.14 and its 200 day moving average is $353.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

