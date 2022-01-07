Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 190 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after buying an additional 599,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist decreased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

SMG stock opened at $159.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average is $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

