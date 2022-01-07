Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $237.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

