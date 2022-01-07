Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Up 4.4%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.60. 1,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $596.83 million, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 168,353 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

