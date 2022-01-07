Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in December

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,705,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 1,386,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,705.8 days.

SREDF stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

