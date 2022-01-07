Storm McGrath Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) insider Storm McGrath bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$535,500.00 ($385,251.80).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.
Kip McGrath Education Centres Company Profile
Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.