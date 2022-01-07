Storm McGrath Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) insider Storm McGrath bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$535,500.00 ($385,251.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

