Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

