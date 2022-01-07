Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 34 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $379,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,073.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,074.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $850.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

