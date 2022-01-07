Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $218.55 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $218.84. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average is $195.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.25.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

