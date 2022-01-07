Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Buys 431 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.8% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 303.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

