Strike (STRK) Market Capitalization Reaches $109.38 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.48 or 0.00084995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $109.38 million and approximately $28.71 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00074205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.71 or 0.07554289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00074981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.37 or 1.00163025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,082,491 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

