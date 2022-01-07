Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.