Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Up to $13.16

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $13.63. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 4,067 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SDIG shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

