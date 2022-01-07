Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $43.00. The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.51. 6,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 540,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.34.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

