Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) versus Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) and Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo and Algoma Steel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo -0.06% -0.10% -0.03% Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sumitomo and Algoma Steel Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo 0 0 0 0 N/A Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Algoma Steel Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.30%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Sumitomo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo and Algoma Steel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo $41.85 billion 0.44 -$1.38 billion $0.00 -1,487,000.00 Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Algoma Steel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumitomo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sumitomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Algoma Steel Group beats Sumitomo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium. The Transportation & Construction Systems segment deals with the automobile, ship, aircraft, rail, other transportation equipment, and construction equipment businesses. The Infrastructure segment includes the social infrastructure, global power infrastructure, and logistics infrastructure businesses. The Media & Digital segment handles the digital, media, and smart communications platform businesses. The Living Related & Real Estate segment manages the lifestyle and retail, food and agriculture, materials, supplies, and real estate businesses. The Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment develops businesses in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals and electronics, and life sciences.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

