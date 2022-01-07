Summit Financial LLC Acquires 782 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $641,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $509.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $422.13 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.64 and a 200 day moving average of $499.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

