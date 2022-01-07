Summit Financial LLC Buys 241 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,113,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $420,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.91 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.