Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,298 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

