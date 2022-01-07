Summit Financial LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 192.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $169.06 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $181.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

