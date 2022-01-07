Summit Financial LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in BP in the second quarter worth $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BP by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities began coverage on BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.87.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

