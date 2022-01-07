Summit Financial LLC Has $909,000 Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HXL opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

