Summit Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $135.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.97. The firm has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

