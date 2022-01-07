Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,089 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

