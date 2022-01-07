Summit Financial LLC Sells 2,388 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.14. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $52.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

