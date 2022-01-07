Summit Financial LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.8% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

JLL stock opened at $259.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.09 and a 1 year high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

