Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.3% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 14,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 9,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

