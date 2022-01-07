Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 10,000 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CPK opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $146.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.13.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.