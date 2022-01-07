Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 122,763 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 290,279 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after buying an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

