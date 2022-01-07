Summit Global Investments Invests $1.55 Million in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 150,287 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 377,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

