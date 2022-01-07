Summit Global Investments Invests $1.90 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $106.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist cut their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

