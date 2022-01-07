Summit Global Investments Invests $2.08 Million in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $654.61 million, a P/E ratio of 123.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

