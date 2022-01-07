Summit Global Investments Invests $2.48 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

BPMC opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.