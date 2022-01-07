Summit Global Investments Invests $3.48 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after acquiring an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $80.92 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

