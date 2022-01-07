Summit Global Investments Invests $903,000 in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 174,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.15% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 421,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $6,014,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 291.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 890,792 shares in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

