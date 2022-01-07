Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Playtika by 60.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after buying an additional 911,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 3,678.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Playtika by 55.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

