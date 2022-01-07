Summit Global Investments Purchases New Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

