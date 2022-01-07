Summit Global Investments Takes $1.43 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $9,517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,100,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the period.

PBH stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

