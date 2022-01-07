Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.94

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.94 and traded as high as C$71.46. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$70.87, with a volume of 1,032,376 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6499993 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

