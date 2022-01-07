Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,462 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. ServisFirst Bancshares makes up approximately 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS opened at $87.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

