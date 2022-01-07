Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.79.

TSE:SU opened at C$33.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$49.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.28. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.07 and a 52-week high of C$34.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

