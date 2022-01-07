Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Jung purchased 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 50,745 shares of company stock worth $148,138 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

