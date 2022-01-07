Surbhi Sarna Sells 94 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Surbhi Sarna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $255.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 281.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Penumbra by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Penumbra by 30.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth $281,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

