Susquehanna Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $275.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.10% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.49.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ opened at $144.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 135.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a twelve month low of $138.09 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.32.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.