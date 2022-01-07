Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Update

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the November 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,395,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 83,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,482. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

