Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SWMAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

