Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.
SWMAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.88.
About Swedish Match AB (publ)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
