Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 990,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $84,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

