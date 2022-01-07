Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Invitation Homes worth $86,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,966,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,681 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

